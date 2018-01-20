Here’s What Kim Kardashian’s Daughter’s Name Really Means

There’s more to the story behind Chicago West’s name than meets the eye.

While the obvious reason would be that the name is an ode to father Kanye West’s hometown, that’s not the only reason Kim Kardashian and West decided to name their third child after the Windy City.

According to E! News, “Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved the significance behind the name. It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together.”

West wanted to pay homage to his hometown and his late mother, who died in 2007, another insider told the online publication. “Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi. It’s super cute.”

In November, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she had no idea what she was going to name her new baby. While hosting a baby shower with her friends, Kim asked those closest to her for suggestions, E! News reports.

“At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play any baby games, measuring the belly — none of that will work for this time around. I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there’s something that sticks,’” Kim explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We’re freaking out.”

All of the Kardashian West’s children’s names have some sort of special meaning behind them. According to E! News, Kim’s difficult pregnancy was one of the deciding factors for naming Kim and Kanye’s second child Saint West.

As for North, Kim and Kanye explained it to Kris Jenner, who then talked about the meaning of the West first-born on The View.

“I love the name North — I’m pro North, absolutely,” the momager said. “The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together. I thought that was very sweet.”

