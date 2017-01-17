Watch: Pink Reveals Daughter Willow’s Reaction to Having Baby Brother Jameson at Home

Pink gave birth to her second child, son Jameson, in December, and the singer revealed in a phone call on Ellen DeGeneres’ show Tuesday that her 5-year-old daughter, Willow, is still adjusting to having a little brother around the house.

“I literally put Jameson down when she walks into the room,” Pink revealed. “I’m trying to [put her first.] She’s a little weepy these days. We’re working it out.”

To help Willow get acclimated to her little brother, Pink threw her a “big sister party” over the weekend.

As for Jameson, the singer couldn’t help gushing about her new bundle of joy. “He’s delicious,” she told DeGeneres.

Along with Pink’s new baby, DeGeneres also had a few questions for the singer about the theme song of her show, which Pink wrote. “You sing ‘I never wanna go home,’ is everything okay at home?” the host joked.



