'Walking Dead' Star Sonequa Martin-Green Welcomes Second Child

Sonequa Martin-Green is officially a mom-of-two. On Tuesday, the former Walking Dead star announced that she gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, on July 19. The child is the second for Martin-Green and her husband, Kenric Green, who are already parents to five-year-old Kenric Justin II.

Martin-Green announced the happy news on Instagram. She posted several photos of herself and her husband cuddling the new addition to the family, whom they named Saraiyah Chaunté Green. "We welcomed our sweet baby girl last Sunday, July 19th at 8:32 in the morning," Martin-Green captioned the post. "It was a profoundly beautiful home birth, and now both of our children have been born in the water. We never felt that anything was missing, but now that she’s here, we feel a perfect sense of completeness." She went on to write that her little one shares the same initials as her and that they even share the same middle name. The actor added, "She’s utterly perfect, just like her brother. Thanks be to Yeshua, she’s the final piece to our Love-given puzzle."

The Star Trek: Discovery actor first announced that she was expecting her second child back in March. At the time, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself, her husband, and their young son to announce the news. In the snap, Martin-Green's son and husband could be seen placing their hands on her growing baby bump. "Adding another passenger to the Green train!" she captioned the photo. "All aboard little lady, this train is fueled by Love and we’re already overflowing with it for you."

Martin-Green gave birth to the couple's first child, Kenric II, in January of 2015. The couple shared a statement to PEOPLE about the birth of their son, telling the publication, "We thank God for this incredible blessing. We are overjoyed. He's the coolest little man ever." This past Mother's Day, Martin-Green marked the occasion by paying tribute to Kenric II with an incredibly beautiful message. "Been thinking all day, how could I possibly put into one post the depth of my love for you?" she wrote in May, captioning several photos of herself and her son. "How IN LOVE with you I am?? How grateful I am that I get to be your mother? The joy and honor I feel for precisely who you are and who I’m watching you become? So smart. So strong. So funny. So beautiful. So caring. So kind. So thoughtful, witty and clever. So faithful, confident and secure. Every day you wow me son."