'Vikings' Star Alexander Ludwig's Wife Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Alexander Ludwig and his wife, Lauren Ludwig, shared some difficult news recently. On Instagram, the Vikings alum shared that his wife suffered a pregnancy loss. In Lauren's post about the matter, she stated that this was the third miscarriage that she has experienced.

Alexander posted a photo in which he can be seen giving his wife a kiss while she lays in her hospital bed. In his caption for the post, he praised Lauren's strength and resilience throughout their journey to parenthood. The actor's caption began, "This woman's strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this."

Alexander went on to share a message to anyone who has gone through a similar experience, telling them that they're "not alone." He added that experiencing pregnancy loss is "more normal" than he originally thought. The Hunger Games star then included the caption that his wife left on Instagram alongside the same photo. According to Lauren, she went back and forth over whether she wanted to share this news. But, she ultimately decided to do so because "we all need to start talking about the truth more."

"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about," Lauren continued. "I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about." She went on to write that experiencing pregnancy loss has made her realize that it is, unfortunately, a common situation. Lauren added, "If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it." She ended her caption by writing that she hopes that sharing her story will make others feel less alone.

Fans and friends alike took to the comments section of both Alexander and Lauren's Instagram posts to share their support. The Grown Ups 2 actor also commented on his wife's post to send some love her way. He wrote, "I'm so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life. We got this baby."