Vanessa Lachey Shares New Baby Photo of 10-Month-Old Phoenix

Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick welcomed their third child, son Phoenix, 10 months ago, and Lachey used Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message marking her baby’s milestone.

10 months and straight cold chillin!!! Haha! Phoenix Robert Lachey we Love EVERYTHING about you!💙😎❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The Dancing With the Stars contestant shared a video of baby Phoenix sitting up and looking at the camera, waving and smiling at his mom as she talks to him.

“10 months and straight cold chillin!!! Haha!” Lachey captioned the moment. “Phoenix Robert Lachey we Love EVERYTHING about you!”

Phoenix was born 10 weeks premature, and Lachey’s water broke while she was on bed rest. After Phoenix was born, he spent six weeks in the NICU.

Vanessa’s husband, Nick Lachey, told PEOPLE earlier this month that he was “petrified” during the experience.

“Kids in general bring you closer together as a couple and anything you go through and you overcome, whatever that struggle might be, I think strengthens you in the end and you lean on each other,” he told reporters.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve gone through but honestly it’s okay in the end and it’s important to share that.”

He continued, “We leaned on each other and got through it with great friends and family around us and in the end everything was perfectly fine, so I am thrilled to be able to tell that story tonight and I hope it inspires somebody else out there to kind of keep their head up.”

Nick made the comments after an episode of DWTS, where he and Vanessa were both competing this season. Nick was eliminated on Monday, but Vanessa remains in the competition with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

