Clint Eastwood's Son Scott Gives Update on Family After Christina Sandera's Death

Clint Eastwood is doing okay, according to his son. The update for the Gran Torino actor comes just a little under a month since the unexpected death of his longtime love, Christina Sandera. Scott Eastwood told E! News, "Everyone is great," adding that his father is, "He is doing OK. Thank you for asking."

Clint and Sandera were together for 10 years. She died on July 18 of a heart attack. Her death certificate listed her immediate cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The latter is caused by the buildup of plaque in the heart's arteries, which was included as a contributing factor.

Eastwood paid tribute to his partner publicly. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman," he said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I will miss her very much."

The longtime couple first met when Sandera was working as a hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in California. They began dating in 2014. A year previously, he filed for divorce from ex, Dina Eastwood. The two share a daughter, Morgan, 27. They were married for 17 years and appeared on an E! reality series, Mrs. Eastwood and Company.

Dina took to Twitter, now known as X, about her split at the time. "Y'all remember Lisa from Mrs.E&Co? The "housekeeper?" (She is actually my boss) She just dished up some TOUGH LUV on me and I want to share," she wrote. "From Lisa on FORGIVENESS; "Think"What's better for ME,without hurting me?Think 'I'm happy with what I have and I am sticking to it.'FORGIVE."

In another post, Dina made it known that no Clint bashing would be tolerated. "I don't like reading negative things about Clint," she wrote. "He is a wonderful, good natured, brilliant person. No matter what, I attest to that."

Clint, 94, has other children outside of Morgan. He's father to Laurie Murray, 70; Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60; Kyle Eastwood, 56; Alison Eastwood, 52; Kathryn Eastwood, 36; and Francesca Eastwood, 30, from previous relationships.