‘Unbelievably Excited’: Soap Opera Actress Pregnant With First Child

Kate Spencer is having a baby. The soap actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post.

“19 weeks of loving you, forever to go! 👶🏼🥹 Hugely grateful, blessed and unbelievably excited to be welcoming the next generation of the Walkers into our family in March 2026,” she captioned a post of her and her beau, Paul James Walker, holding a sonogram as he kisses her cheek and she beams with a bright smile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Congrats poured in for the expectant mother. “Só só happy for you both! ❤️ This is amazing news xx,” one follower commented. Another commenter, who is seemingly close to Spencer, expressed her excitement about being able to share the news. “We are so excited! And pleased I can now talk about it! It’s been a nightmare keeping it in all this time x,” they commented. “Congratulations! So happy for you both ! 🙌do you think your beautiful baby will be tall ? Can’t tell from the sonogram …. Xxx” another wrote.

Spencer is best known for playing Grace Vickers in the British soap opera Coronation Street from 2019-2022, where she was a part of the first Black family on the street in the series. She was nominated as Best Newcomer at the I Talk Telly Awards for her role.

Coronation Street is Britain’s longest-running soap, first premiering in 1960. The series chronicles the residents of Coronation Street. It follows them through their daily social and familial interactions in various settings. The soap opera is known for breaking barriers by addressing taboo issues throughout its run, including addiction, mental health, poverty, sexuality and crime.

Coronation Street has become a staple in British culture. It was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest-running television soap opera ahead of its 50th anniversary. The series continues to attract major viewership. This year, it was recorded that 4 million people watch the broadcast when it airs.