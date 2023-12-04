Why Tyler Perry and His Child's Mother Want to Keep Their Son Out of the Spotlight

Tyler Perry has been open about the physical, emotional, and verbal abuse he suffered at the hands of his father. He's used his movies, television shows, and stage plays to serve as inspiration to those who experienced similar situations. And since becoming a father himself in 2014, his biggest goal is to protect his son. In 2014, he became a father to Aman Tyler Perry, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, model turned filmmaker and activist, Gelila Bekele. The film and television mogul, who opened his famed Tyler Perry Studios (the biggest self-funded studio in the U.S.) in 2019, told AARP The Magazine in 2022, "All of this other stuff is really great. But the thing that gives me motivation every day is being Aman's father." He's shared glimpses of Aman on his social media, and the 9-year-old makes an audio appearance in his new documentary Maxine's Baby. While Perry is in the spotlight due to his work, it's unlikely fans will see Aman's face publicly, at least anytime soon. And Bekele says that's intentional.

While speaking to The Morning Hustle about directing the critically acclaimed documentary, Bekele opened up about their decision to keep Aman out of the spotlight. "We're still trying to figure out what fame does for and to people," she said. "I think as parents, you don't want your children to be part of that conversation. We're civilians. I want to sort of keep it that way for as long as I can."

When asked why fatherhood isn't a central part of the documentary to show Tyler's life from child abuse victim to thriving father, Bekele says viewers will see that full circle moment. "There is a conversation about fatherhood. You see three generations of men…I started filming when I was about five months pregnant. And seeing this boy grow up and ask his father, 'Why do you work so hard?'

In the documentary, Tyler has an emotional moment at his gospel brunch the opening weekend of Tyler Perry Studios. He recalls opening his second studio years prior with his mother, who is now deceased, sitting in the audience cheering him on — to the moment in 2019 having his son by his side. It was 11 years to the date of his second studio opening.