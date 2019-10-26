Tori Spelling’s Latest Witch-Themed Halloween Instagram Photo Has Her Fans Wanting More

Tori Spelling showed off her Halloween costume for the year on Instagram this week, and fans cannot wait to see more. The reality star mom wore a witch outfit in her latest promotional post, and she cut an enchanting figure. Many commenters wished her good luck with trick or treat on the coming holiday.

Spelling put her personal spin on the classic witch get-up for Halloween this year. In her Instagram post on Wednesday. She wore a short black dress with sheer sleeves and a longer sheer skirt, which was ruffled at all the edges. The black gown matched her pointed witch hat, which was accented with a gray veil hanging loosely around her face.

The spooky centerpiece of the outfit was Spelling’s intimidating black amulet, which hung close to her throat. A longer gray chain dangled further down her neckline, and a matching one was wound around her wrist. Spellings nail polish and lipstick were black as well, and her eyes were made up with plenty of black eyeliner.

The post itself was an ad for Butterfinger, as Spelling pointed out in the caption. She encouraged fans to pass out fun-sized Butterfinger candy bars, as she will apparently be doing herself. She arranged the candy under a decorative headstone, with chains, skulls and other spooky decor around it.

The post got over 9,500 likes on Instagram, and a whole lot of comments as well. Many fans complimented Spelling on her ensemble, saying she would surely be the talk of the town after Halloween night.

“You are amazing and look amazing as always! I wish ya’ll still had a reality show,” one fan wrote with a frowning emoticon. “I loved it!”

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott had a few reality shows in the past, but none are still on the air today. The family has five children and plenty of drama to go around, but these days it is reserved to social media and Spelling’s occasional books.

Spelling has been back on TV, however, especially in the last several months. She reprised her break-out role as herself on th reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 this fall, and fans were delighted. The series brought the original stars back as dramatized versions of themselves, along with new cast members to fill out the lineup.

Spelling found plenty of drama in the new season, including some storylines that hit close to home. She was portrayed as “broke” on the series, based on her history of financial distress in real life, and was therefore looking for ways to capitalize on her past success.

The series ended its season with a cliffhanger last month, and fans are still waiting with bated breath for a renewal announcement.