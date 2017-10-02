Tori Spelling Reveals She Might Have a Sixth Child

Tori Spelling may be looking to have another child in the future, despite her family’s recent financial struggles.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress told Us Weekly that she’s fine with having another baby.

“I do like even numbers and I was always a big fan of The Brady Bunch. So three boys, three girls would be ideal,” Spelling said. “But we’re blessed and you know, who knows?”

The 44-year-old reality TV personality also divulged that her and husband Dean McDermott didn’t plan any of her prior pregnancies. The couple have five children together: 10-year-old Liam, 9-year-old Stella, 5-year-old Hattie, 5-year-old Finn and 7-month-old Beau.

“We’re both believers, none of our kids are actually planned,” she said. “So we’re believers that they choose us and when the time is right, it’s right. If not, we’re definitely blessed.”

While Spelling may be down for a sixth child running around her household, her mother, Candy Spelling, has hopes that the couple is done having kids.

“She just loves her kids,” Candy previously said. “I hope she’s finished, but you never know.”