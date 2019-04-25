‘TODAY’ Show Alum Tamron Hall Welcomes First Child

Former Today co-anchor Tamron Hall has welcomed her first child with husband Steven Greener.

On Thursday, the former TODAY host, 48, took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Moses. Hall made the announcement alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby boy in her arms.

“Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my [‘Sonshine’],” the new mom captioned the sweet photo. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

The little one’s birth comes just a month after Hall revealed that she was expecting. The TODAY alum announced the news via a series of posts on Instagram, in which she gushed about her excitement at becoming a mother.

“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. “So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!”

“There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles,” she continued. “My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too.”

Hall had also shared a video of herself covering her baby bump with a Baby Shark book.

News of baby Moses’ birth comes at a busy time for Hall, who announced in July of 2017, just months after she left Today, that she would be returning to TV to host a new daytime talk show produced by Weinstein Television.

“At one point in time, I was doing the Today Show, MSNBC, hosting Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks and appearing on Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” Hall explained in January of 2019. “When I thought about what I wanted to do next, it seemed logical to bring all of those things to one spot. I love all of the things I have done in television, why not try to bring all of them to one show?”

The Tamron Hall Show premieres on Monday, Sept. 9 on ABC.