Tila Tequila in Custody Battle Over 4-Year-Old Daughter

Tila Tequila is reportedly in a custody battle over her four-year-old daughter, Isabella Monroe, after her ex-boyfriend Thomas Whitaker accused her of child neglect.

Whitaker, a musician, requested full legal custody of Isabella, claiming it is “in the best interest of the child” that Whitaker be named managing conservator and make decisions on where Isabella lives, reports The Blast.

Sources told The Blast that Whitaker lives in Georgia and never reached a formal custody agreement with Tequila, who lives in Texas. Whitaker said Tequila used to let him see his daughter, but she suddenly stopped, which inspired him to finally file legal documents. He also accused Tequila of being “engaged in a history or pattern of child neglect.” However, he is willing to let Tequila have supervised visits with Isabella.

Tequila and Whitaker almost went to court over custody in 2015, but Whitaker chose to drop the case and agreed to work with Tequila privately. Sources at The Blast said this only lasted a few months.

“Why did he wait 4 years to finally do something about it if my daughter Isabella was in fact in danger or neglected? How can she be neglected when I stay home with her everyday and we live with my parents who also help?” Tequila told The Blast.

The former reality star accused Whitaker of being “jealous” of her new life with a husband and new child. “Jesus Christ says that Thomas will he punished for his crimes,” Tequila said.

“The world will soon see this and the Lord will avenge me,” Tequila continued. “Meanwhile, I pray for Thomas that he has repented so he doesn’t have to go to hell for his crimes. I bless him and pray that he is doing well and I pray that he learns how to forgive as God commands. I pray for all of you and wish you all the best!”

Tequila, who was born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, gained fame after appeared in men’s magazines and reality shows like Surviving Nugent and A Shot At Love With Tila Tequila. In recent years, she has been in the headlines for controversial statements and photos on social media, from making anti-Semitic comments to confusing Facebook meltdowns. In March, the 36-year-old announced she was expecting her second baby.

Tequila has shut down her Facebook page, but continues to use her YouTube page under the name “Tornado Thien.” Her most recent video co-starred Isabella and was titled “Doing our victory dance over our enemies!”

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images