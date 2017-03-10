‘Teen Mom’ Has Big Cancellation News

If you were ready to set sail with your favorite MTV reality stars of the Teen Mom franchise, your dreams are about to go up in smoke.

The Teen Mom cruise has been canceled — and it looks like one cast member is to blame.

July’s cruise was ready to sail off to the Caribbean with fans able to get up close and personal with their favorite moms, like Kailyn Lowry, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout. Unfortunately, the cruise has officially been called off and it sounds like Lowry’s pregnancy could be the reason, according to The Stir.

The group behind the cruise made the following statement:

“[It was canceled] due to the production company having to make a change. They didn’t tell us much about why the cruise was canceled, just that one of the actresses scheduled to go could no longer go. We have been told that they may be doing one next year,” Vacations by Design told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

It would make sense that Lowry could no longer keep the commitment, given that her due date would fall right around the time of the event.

Fans, luckily, will be receiving refunds.

