'The Sopranos' Alum Mourns Daughter After Death at 25

The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia's daughter, Odele Cape, has died. She was 25. Her mother, Belinda Cape, shared the sad news on Facebook on Jan. 21, along with funeral service information. Odele died on Jan. 12.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice," Belinda wrote on Facebook. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the... Posted by Belinda Cape on Saturday, January 21, 2023

Odele is survived by her parents, her sister Lucinda Ventimiglia, and her daughter Shiloh. Her funeral was held Thursday at Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn. A cause of death has not been shared.

In lieu of flowers, the Ventimiglia family asked for donations to help Shiloh's education. They started a GoFundMe fundraiser, which has already passed the $50,000 goal. Ventimiglia's co-star Sopranos Steven Van Zandt and his wife Maureen were among those who made a donation.

Lucinda shared a tribute to her sister on Instagram. "Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling," she wrote, reports PEOPLE. "I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."

She went on to thank everyone for their support in this difficult time. "My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time," Lucinda wrote. "It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss – look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts."

Ventimiglia is a popular character actor, best known for playing Artie Bucco on The Sopranos. He has starred in over 100 TV shows and movies, most recently starring in the Starz series Gaslit with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. His other credits include The Man in the Woods, Jessica Jones, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Bull, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Elementary, and Law & Order.