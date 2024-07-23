Slash Reveals Death of 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight

The Guns n' Roses guitarist shared news of Knight's passing on July 21, shortly after cancelling four planned shows on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

Slash is mourning the loss of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. The Guns N' Roses guitarist revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 21 that Knight died "peacefully" in Los Angeles on July 19. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

According to Slash's Instagram post, Knight was born on Dec. 6, 1998 and was the "beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson." The legendary guitarist, real name Saul Hudson, began dating in 1989, though they later split before rekindling their romance in in 2015.

Slash remembered Knight as "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." He said the family requests privacy at this time and asked that "social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Hours after Slash's post was shared, and two days after her passing, a seemingly scheduled post was shared to an Instagram account appearing to belong to Knight. . The post featured a selfie with a caption reading: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace"

Fox News reports that the Department of Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Knight passed away at a private residence, but no cause of death has been determined. An exam has been scheduled.

Following news of Knight's passing, Slash's friends and fans sent their condolences. The couple's daughter, Grace McKagan, wrote, "I love you guys." Susan Holmes McKagan, who has been married to the musician's bandmate Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan since 1999, commented, "words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences." Guns n' Roses' Melissa Reese added, "there are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and support and condolences."

The day before he announced his stepdaughter's death, Slash also announced the cancellation of four dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour. In a statement, he said that "due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. He added that the tour would resume with a show in Toronto on July 28.