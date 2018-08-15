‘Teen Mom OG’ Bristol Palin Shamed for Sharing Photo of Son Tripp With Dead Caribou

Bristol Palin is proud of her son “filling the freezer,” but Instagram wishes the meal was still alive.

The Teen Mom OG star got fans riled up on Instagram after she posted a photo of her son Tripp with his father Levi Johnson on a hunting trip, which showed them posing with the dead body of a caribou the pair had slain.

“So proud of my son, and super thankful for his dad and step mom for providing him with such incredible life learning experiences at such a young age!!” Palin wrote alongside the hashtags #provider and #fillingthefreezer.

The star also added a disclaimed for the haters, “(and please before you start calling peta – remember where your beef/chicken come from.. it doesn’t get more organic than this).”

Despite the anticipatory clapback, fans did not hesitate to slam the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin for the photo, with many finding it disturbing, according to InTouch.

“You really should put a warning on this crap. And no I don’t eat any meat. Killing things for fun is sick. Blocked,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “She’s a clown and now clown on the clown show TEEN MOM (sic)! Awful photo. Also unfollowing.”

Other fans, however, defended Bristol for allowing her son to hunt, and were not triggered by the “graphic” photo.

“To each his own. I was raised on deer, I choose not to eat meat now. I LOVE (sic) animals far more than a meal, but highly respect others decision,” one fan wrote.

“Well, I’m calling PETA — People Eating Tasty Animals. Awesome post! Love the that the family dynamic!! Awesome job hunting!” Another one added.

We will be hearing a lot of Bristol in the coming months as she has started to film her scenes now that she is the newest cast member of Teen Mom OG. Her casting serves as a replacement for ousted Farrah Abraham, who was reportedly let go for her work in the adult film industry.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram after news broke in July.

When Palin was 17, she gave birth to her first child, Tripp. She has two other kids and recently divorced Dakota Meyer, which could provide plenty of drama for the new season of the MTV hit series.

She was a contestant in two seasons of Dancing With The Stars and had her own series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp.