‘Teen Mom’ Stars: Then and Now

MTV’s Teen Mom first premiered back in 2009 as a follow up to 16 and Pregnant, viewers were drawn into the lives of stars Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Ambert Portwood and Catelynn Lowell.

The show was later followed by Teen Mom 2 in 2011, where fans were able to follow the journeys of stars Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans as they navigated life as young mothers.

Since both shows premiered, each star has undergone major life changes, with some having more children, some getting married and others overcoming some big obstacles. Read on to find out what each of the series’ stars are up to today.

Farrah Abraham

Viewers first met Abraham when she was pregnant with daughter Sophia, now 8. Abraham became a single mom after Sophia’s dad died in a car accident when Abraham was eight months pregnant. Over the years, Abraham has released an album and a memoir and starred in two adult films. The 25-year-old has also appeared on Couples Therapy and Big Brother, and now has a furniture store, a frozen yogurt shop and children’s clothing shop named after Sophia.

Maci Bookout

The now 25-year-old welcomed son Bentley, 8, with ex Ryan Edwards and now shares daughter Jayde, 1, and son Maverick Reed McKinney, 11 months with husband Taylor McKinney. The two tied the knot in October 2016.

Amber Portwood

Portwood is mom to daughter Leah, 7, with ex Gary Shirley. The 26-year-old went to prison in 2012 after being arrested for drug possession in 2011, serving 17 months. Portwood is currently engaged to fiancé Matt Baier, with the pair set to wed in the fall.

Catelynn Lowell

When viewers first met Lowell, the now-25-year-old gave her first child, daughter Carly, up for adoption. In 2015, she married Carly’s father, Tyler Baltierra, and the two are now parents to 2-year-old daughter Novalee. Lowell recently completed a stint in rehab for depression.

Chelsea Houska

Houska shares daughter Aubree, 7, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. In October 2016, Houska married Cole DeBoer after meeting in 2014, and the pair welcomed son Watson Cole in January 2017.

Kailyn Lowry

The 25-year-old is mom to son Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. She later welcomed son Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, whom she split from in 2016. Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child. She has famously kept the father’s identity a secret.

Leah Messer

25-year-old Messer welcomed twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace with ex-husband Corey Simms in 2009. The pair later split, and Messer married Jeremy Calvert. She gave birth to their daughter Adalynn Faith in 2013, and the couple separated in 2015.

Jenelle Evans

The 25-year-old welcomed her first child, son Jace, in 2009, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. She later gave birth to son Kaiser, 2, in 2014. Kaiser’s father is Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith. Over the years, Evans has battled with her mother, Barbara, over custody of Jace, and Barbara currently has custody of the 7-year-old. Evans is currently engaged to fiancé David Eason, and the couple welcomed daughter Ensley in January 2017.

