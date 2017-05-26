‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals How Much Son Jace Knew About the Bitter Custody Battle

When it comes to her son, Jenelle Evans just wanted to keep him protected.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently revealed that she did her best to keep her son, Jace, sheltered from the bitter custody battle that was going on between Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jace recently asked me: ‘When can I live with you again?’ ” Evans told PEOPLE. “I said: ‘Well, hopefully by the summer you’ll be living here.’ But that’s all I told him – I don’t want him to know too much right now ’cause it’s really detrimental.”

At the time of the interview, Evans was able to visit Jace, 7, but her mother retained full custody.

The tense relationship between the MTV star and her mother has been well documented and the two have been keeping their distance from one another.

MORE: Jenelle Evans Reaches Custody Battle Agreement Over Son Jace

“We really don’t talk other than if it’s about Jace because if we are around each other too much we start arguing,” Evans said.

Thankfully, after a long-fought battle, Evans and her mother have come to an agreement.

Evans’s attorney, Heather D. Kaemmer said that the new custody agreement allows Evans and Barbara time to share Jace.

“Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace,” Kaemmer said. “The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son.”

Detailed in the new order, Evans is also allowed to speak to school and medical personnel and receive information regarding Jace directly from them.

The MTV star,who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith, welcomed Ensley, her third child, with fiancé David Eason, in January.

Related:

Jenelle Evans’ Former Friend and Co-Star Reportedly Arrested for Prostitution

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Has a Relative You Might Not Know About

Watch: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Video of Her Fiancé David Eason With Kids