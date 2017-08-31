‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Leah Messer’s Daughter Ali Gets Rushed to Hospital for Health Scare

Teen Mom 2 saw a scary moment for Leah Messer during this week’s episode when the cast member got a call from ex Corey Simms to tell her he was rushing her daughter Ali to the hospital.

“The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to emergency room because she says she couldn’t breathe,” Simms told Messer on the phone.

“She’s fine,” he added. “I think it’s a little scarier for us. But we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Ali suffers from a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy, and her school has told Simms and Messer that they are concerned about Ali.

The end of the episode saw Messer rushing to drop her daughter Addie off at her grandmother’s before racing to the hospital to be by Ali’s side.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @leahdawn92mtv