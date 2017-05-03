Photo of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby’s Paternity Reportedly Revealed

@Txnmom_4 @HUMBLHSTLR This is Chris the baby daddy his pictures where posted in that article pic.twitter.com/cyW4TRpkrh — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) May 1, 2017

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed the identity of her third child’s father. The 25-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter Tuesday, confirming that Chris Lopez was indeed the father to her new baby and now we have more details about the mystery man.

The biggest mystery has been what this new guy looks like and lucky for us that has been solved, thanks to determined social media investigators.

Twitter user Freaking Monkey posted a photo of Lopez in late April. In a reply to a tweet about Lopez’s looks, she wrote, “This is Chris the baby daddy his pictures were posted in that article,” sharing a photo of Lopez.

Lopez is reportedly all about his privacy as he tweeted a hilarious reaction to Lowry revealing him as her baby’s father. After Lowry confirmed the paternity on Twitter, Lopez seemingly reacted to the reveal with this cryptic message.

While he is a private guy, he has garnered some attention as he seemingly threw shade at Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin on Twitter.

The soon-to-be father was not amused by Marroquin penning a tell-all book titled Heartlessly Hustled, which is reportedly a response to the Teen Mom 2 stars memoir Hustle & Heart. The tweet has since been deleted, but it read:

“Nah yo a book [though],” he wrote alongside a series of laughing and facepalm emojis. “Entertainment.”

It’s no wonder we haven’t seen much of Lopez in the limelight with Lowry as he has reservations of putting himself in the public eye. Back in April, In Touch reported that MTV was working hard to get Lopez to sign on to Teen Mom 2, but they weren’t having much luck.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told In Touch. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

It will only be a matter of time until we see how involved he will be in his kids life and if he will join the Teen Mom 2 cast.

