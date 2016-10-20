Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Welcomes New Baby

(Photo: Happily Eva After )

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have welcomed their second child!

Susand Sarandon, Amurri’s mother, has another grandson in the family.

“It is with so much gratitude and joy that Kyle, Marlowe and I announce the arrival of our sweet boy, Major James Martino,” the family said in a statement, according to E! News.

“Born safely and swiftly at home today, October 19th, at 1:44 pm. 8 lbs, 3 oz and 22 inches long! Our hearts are bursting,” they continued. “Our family is complete. Thank you so much for all of your love and support.”

The actress announced the couple would be adding a fourth to their family on Amurri’s blog Happily Eva After. They welcomed daughter Marlowe in 2014.