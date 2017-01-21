Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell Gives Birth to Baby Boy

(Photo: Instagram / @therealgerihalliwell)

Spice Girls‘ Geri Halliwell is a new mom!

The 44-year-old singer and her husband Christian Horner welcomed their first child together on Saturday morning.

Geri announced the exciting news on Twitter, writing, “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.”

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz 👶🏼👍🏻 — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017

The baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, will be joining the family alongside Halliwell’s 10-year-old daughter Bluebell Madonna from a previous relationship.

Geri’s new bundle of joy arrived on the same day as her friend and former bandmate Emma Bunton celebrated her birthday. Emma retweeted Geri’s announcement and wrote, “Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

