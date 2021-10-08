Soap Opera Stars Welcome Baby Boy

Two beloved soap opera stars are celebrating a new milestone in their lives. Hollyoaks‘ Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who portrayed Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan on the British soap opera, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Little Asa Sean Wood’s arrival followed the May 2021 announcement from his parents that they were expecting.



Sharing the exciting news with her followers on Instagram, Wood-Davis said that with Asa’s birth, she and Jerdy’s “world was changed forever” and they “are sooooo proud to announce that we have a beautiful baby boy. Asa, you have changed everything.” The actress, who starred on Hollyoaks from 2014 to 2018, made the announcement alongside a gallery of images, the first showing little Asa’s feet with a sign reading, “New Baby.” The second image, according to Wood-Davis, was a photo of “the sign my Dad wrote in the book he bought my Mum when she was pregnant with me, I was very close to being called Asa myself!” The final image in the gallery showed the sign her father had “on the window of his shop within hours of Asa being born.”



Jerdy shared the same images in his own announcement to the social media platform, where he explained the significance surrounding his son’s birth date. Sharing that Asa arrived at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, the actor revealed to fans it was “the same date as my Grandad, who died in the same month Asa was conceived.” He went on to recount the moment of Asa’s birth, sharing, “the song playing on our speaker when he was born was ‘Back to Life’ by Soul II Soul, which was completely random.” He also offered some insight into Asa’s name.



“Asa means ‘healer’ in Hebrew and I feel like he has already brought so much healing to me and my family,” he wrote, going on to add, “I have the deepest love for [Daisy Wood-Davis] she channelled the strength and energy of millions of women before her – truly incredible. We are parents.”



The couples’ exciting news was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from their friends and fans alike, including fellow Hollyoaks star Anna Passey, who commented, “Congratulations you two (three heart emoji).What a gorgeous name! Hope you’re all doing great!” Amy Conachan, who stars on the soap as Courtney Campbell, wrote, “cannot wait to meet you Asa. I love you and your Mum and Dad so much!” After meeting in 2011 via a mutual friend, according to Digital Spy, Wood-Davis and Jerdy sparked romance. After three years of dating, Jerdy dropped to one knee and popped the question in 2019. Asa is the couple’s first child together.

