Who Are Snoop Dogg's Sons? Meet Cordé, Cordell and Julian Broadus

Apparently, Snoop Dogg has four children, not three. Many know of the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper's two sons: Cordé and Cordell, and his daughter Cori, but he has another son, Julian. His family life has always been something he's boasted about publicly, even via a reality show that ran on E! reality for two seasons, Snoop Dogg's Father Hood, which followed Snoop and Shante as they raised their three kids. Julian wasn't featured, but he's been more in the spotlight as of late. And all three sons take after Snoop in some way.

The first is Cordé, 29, born in 1994. Like his father, he has rap aspirations. Cordé performs under the moniker Kalvin Love. Aside from his musical ambitions, he made Snoop a proud grandfather when he had a son, Zion, with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer in 2012. Since then, he's had two other children with his longtime girlfriend, Soraya Love: son Leo and daughter Elleven Love. The couple also welcomed a son, Kai Love, in 2019. Unfortunately, the baby died 10 days after his birth.

Middle son Cordell is 26. Snoop has coached a football league for years, and Cordell played football throughout high school before a short stint at UCLA. Despite his talent and potential to make it to the NFL, he quit shortly after the season began to pursue his entertainment career.

Cordell had a small role in the 2012 comedy Mac and Devin Go To High School, and started a film company, Film School Productions. He focuses primarily on directing these days. He's also dabbled in music, and created a record label, Real Queen Sound. Like Snoop, he's diversified his profile by getting into NFT space and working with companies like The Bored Ape Yacht Club and Clay Mates. He also has a restaurant, Bored Taco. Cordell also made Snoop a grandfather, and shares two children with his longtime girlfriend Phia Barragan. His older daughter, Cordoba Broadus, was born on March 24, 2019, and his second daughter, Chateau Broadus, was born on March 10, 2021.

Julian hasn't been in the spotlight as long as his older brothers. He's 25, a year older than Snoop and his longtime wife Shante's daughter, Cori. Snoop has been open about being guilty of infidelity in the past. It's unclear if he and Shante were together when Julian was conceived with another woman. In 2018, Julian was in attendance at Snoop's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. He has pursued a career in tech as the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, which is a company involved in the NFT and gaming space.