Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Pregnant With Twins

Sarah Palin’s 24-year-old daughter Willow has announced that she is pregnant with twins.

Taking to Instagram, Willow announced that she and her husband Ricky Bailey are expecting not one, but two babies.

She also revealed that her due date is sometime in December.

Many of Willow’s family and friends have been congratulating her on the big news, with mom Sarah saying that she is “ECSTATIC & BLESSEDx2.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also commented on the news, writing, “Congrats!!! Baby Baileys!”

Many of Willow’s fans and followers have shared congratulatory messages as well, with one person saying, “How exciting!! (And yay for more Palins!) Congratulations to you both, Willow! Much love from Houston, Texas!”

“TWINS! Wow!!! Willow mama of dos!” another follower gushed. “What blessings! Double the work but double the love!”

“So exciting!!!!! Congratulations!!” someone else shared. “As a twin mom, it’s a wild ride but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”

“Shut up!!!! That is SO exciting! Congrats girl,” one other Instagram user wrote. “I’m so happy for you guys. AND its in December, the best time of the year!!”

Willow and Bailey have been married less than a year. They became engaged in December 2017 and then married in September 2018.

Will now joins her sister Bristol in motherhood, as the 28-year-old is mom to 10-year-old Tripp, 3-year-old Sailor and 2-year-old Atlee.

Last she, Bristol was cast as the new Teen Mom OG co-star after Farrah Abraham exited. However, she quit in April of this year.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote in a statement announcing her exit. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

No word at this time on if she will be replaced.