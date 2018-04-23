Royal Baby’s Birth Weight Tops Siblings George and Charlotte

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s newborn son arrived on Monday, and he is heavier than either of his siblings were before him.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth at 11:01 a.m. local time on Monday morning, according to the Daily Mail. Her son, the new Prince of Cambridge, was born weighing a considerable 8 lbs., 7 oz. That’s a bit heavier than his holder sister, Princess Charlotte, who was born weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz. back on May 2, 2015.

The couple’s firstborn, Prince George, nearly matched his baby brother. On July 22, 2013, Prince George was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. George was also the longest birth, taking over 10 hours, whereas Charlotte was born within two hours, and the newborn took just over five hours.

All three of the royal babies were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. On Monday, Middleton was out on the front steps of the hospital within hours of giving birth, wearing an elegant red dress with a white lace collar. She waved to the press and admirers and she introduced her son to the world.

The royal family has yet to announce a name for their newest member, though Prince William did tease that it would be revealed “soon enough.” Many are predicting that it will either be Arthur, Albert or Philip. The parents will presumably share the name with the Queen and the rest of the family first.

While many are ecstatic at the arrival of a new royal baby, some are even more excited that Princess Charlotte has just become the first girl in history to keep her place in the line of succession after the birth of younger brother.

Middleton and Prince William’s children are the first royal generation to be benefit from the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, according to a report by Marie Claire. Before, Princess Charlotte would have been knocked down a spot in the line to the throne by her new baby brother. However, thanks to the new law, Charlotte will retain her seniority regardless of her gender.

The new protocol is a huge symbolic victory for feminism, and many are celebrating that historic first as fervently as they’re celebrating the royal birth.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary’s Hospital this evening,” read a statement from Kensington Palace on Twitter. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace.”

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes,” they added.