Rob Kardashian No Longer Paying Child Support to Blac Chyna in New Custody Agreement

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have settled their child support battle.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a judge approved a post-judgment child support modification order that the former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, had initially signed last month when they met for a private mediation session.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new agreement states that Kardashian and Chyna will split custody of their daughter 50/50, with each party responsible for Dream’s expenses during his or her respective custodial time and with Kardashian and Chyna taking turns claiming Dream as a dependent on their taxes.

The agreement also states that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other,” meaning that Kardashian’s initial $20,000 per month payments will cease to exist. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had filed a petition in November of 2018 seeking to have his payments lowered because he could “no longer afford” due to dire financial circumstances.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show,” documents filed at the time alleged. “I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

According to the new terms set by the settlement, medical expenses and other such payments, such as for school, will be split equally, with the documents stating that Kardashian and Chyna will “equally share the costs of [Dream’s] medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school.”

The former couple had been locked in a bitter child support battle ever since their split in February of 2017, when it was confirmed that they had called off their engagement. In the months that followed, the battle for Dream saw a number of lawsuits and accusations of domestic abuse.

In February of this year, however, Kardashian and Chyna seemed to allude to a healthier relationship developing between them as they committed to actively co-parenting Dream.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, addressing Chyna by her real name, Angela Renée White.

Chyna herself responded to the message with a similar sentiment, writing, “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

A source later stated that the former couple were on “speaking terms” and were “working hard to have a better relationship to co-parent Dream.”