Award-Winning Actress Reveals Unexpected Pregnancy

Acclaimed actress Rebecca Lim is expecting! Lim, age 36, broke the news of her pregnancy on Monday, sharing a photo sporting a baby bump. Lim, known for The Pupil and the Malaysian/Singaporean version of The Bridge, also participated in an interview with 8days where she detailed how the news came at a very unexpected time.

Lim is four-and-a-half months pregnant, only choosing to announce the news after going through some initial rough patches early on in the pregnancy. "The early part of my pregnancy was very unstable," Lim told 8days. "It did not help that I'm not in my twenties. Those were my doctor's words (laughs). There was a lot of pain and some bleeding. There were a lot of scares that something might have happened."

There were a lot of stressors around Lim discovering she was with child. Her father, Larry Lim, died in May, and she came down with COVID-19 not long after. Her period was late — though she initially attributed that fact to stress and recent traveling for work and her honeymoon. (It turns out, that honeymoon is when she and husband Matthew Webster believe the baby was conceived.) She took a pregnancy test at her sister's encouragement, discovering she was, in fact, pregnant. A doctor confirmed the news a few weeks later.

"I didn't believe it actually," Lim revealed. "I had just lost my dad and this happened. You know that I've always wanted a family and we wanted it to be sooner rather than later since we are both in our late thirties. I just didn't expect it to happen at that point in time. It was just a flood of emotions 'cos I was still recovering from the grief. I couldn't tell my mum. I didn't want her to be happy only for something bad to happen to the pregnancy."

Though this news comes after such a heartbreaking loss for Lim and her family, she holds the belief that her father "knew" about the pregnancy before he passed and is now in heaven watching over her and the baby.

"I think he was the first person in the world who knew about it," Lim told the outlet. "He was always worried about me… the middle child (laughs). He left us very peacefully. I figured he knew he didn't have to worry about any of us anymore. We all have someone who can take care of us. My mum has us by her side. I think that's also why he left. It's also a comfort, I guess, that he saw it before he left. I believe he is up there watching over this pregnancy."

Lim, who has won multiple Star Awards and an Asian Television Award, says she and her husband are keeping the upcoming baby's sex a surprise for now. Even though her doctor has given them the results, they're waiting to find them out when they hold a reveal party in October.