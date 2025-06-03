Reality TV Star Reveals She’s Expecting Another Baby

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are about to be parents of two!

The Made in Chelsea couple announced Wednesday that D’Ascanio, 32, is pregnant with their second child, a baby girl.

The British reality TV stars shared the news in separate Instagram posts featuring their 2-year-old son Beau. In a series of videos and images, D’Ascanio and her son donned matching pajamas as Taylor cradled her growing baby bump. The expectant mom also held up an ultrasound scan, and in a sweet moment, little Beau kissed her belly.

D’Ascanio revealed in the post’s caption that she and Taylor are expecting a baby girl, writing, “We can’t wait to meet you pretty little girl.” She added in a follow-up post, “Little sister on the way.” On his own account, Taylor shared another sweet video as he told his followers, “Mayhem now and more of it to come.”

Their Made in Chelsea co-stars were quick to congratulate the couple on their upcoming addition. Commenting on the announcement, Livvy Barker wrote, “So happy for you guys.” Reza Amiri-Garroussi added, “Congrats guys wow!” Yasmine Zweegers and Inga Valentiner also sent their congratulations to the couple.

The little one on the way will be the second for D’Ascanio and Taylor, whose relationship has been chronicled on the British reality show Made in Chelsea. After sparking romance on the show after D’Ascanio joined the cast in 2019, they welcomed their son Beau together in 2022. They went on to tie the knot in front of a small group of family and friends, including several of their Made in Chelsea co-stars, in November 2023. A second, larger ceremony was held at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire the following month, the bride telling Hello! Magazine at the time that their wedding was “perfect.”

“Everything was perfect, more than perfect,” she said. Taylor added, “I know we did the legal bit the month before, but this was our moment. It had gravitas, which is exactly what we wanted.”

Although recent episodes of the show hinted at trouble in their marriage, per the Mirror, Taylor shared in a recent episode that they had grown closer and were moving forward, even revealing that D’Ascanio told him she had “fallen back in love” with him.