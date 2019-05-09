Let’s Talk About Prince Harry’s ‘Daddy’ Jacket and How It’s a Perfect Archie Harrison Tribute

Prince Harry officially has a new title, and he’s transitioning nicely into the role. The Duke of Sussex became a dad on Monday when he and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison.

On Thursday, the first-time father appeared at the Invictus Games 2020 in The Netherlands sporting a jacket with “I am Daddy” embroidered on it in yellow, according to HELLO.

Prince Harry, 34, was photographed wearing the jacket while visiting Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague to promote the upcoming event. He also watched a wheelchair basketball training session, according to HELLO.

The jacket isn’t the only gift the duke received during his first trip since welcoming Archie into the world. HELLO reported that he was gifted an Invictus Games babygro, and a gift that contained a blue and white baby’s cube toy. Prince Harry feigned surprise and disappointment that the latter wasn’t for him, according to the outlet.

Prince Harry and Markle, 37, welcomed their son Monday morning, confirming his arrival to Sky News. At the time, the new dad said he’d barely slept but both he and the Duchess of Sussex were “absolutely thrilled” to be parents.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning,” he said at the time. “A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he continued. “We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been absolutely amazing.”

Archie was born weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, according to Harry and Markle’s Instagram.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” a message on the account read.

Two days later, the couple and their son made their public debut. Shortly after the special moment, they revealed the name they chose for their son, as reported by CNN.

Per the outlet, his name is thought to have little significance within the Royal family. Prince Harry and Markle haven’t revealed what led them to pick the name. The couple shared a photo of Archie meeting Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram. He is her eighth great-grandchild, according to the Instagram caption.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Charles were also present during the first meeting. The whole family was all smiles.