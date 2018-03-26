Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Nervous’ About Breastfeeding

Khloé Kardashian's little girl is coming any day now, and while the expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member can't wait to become a firsttime mom, she is a little nervous about breastfeeding.

It doesn't help that the pregnant 33-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl with NBA player Tristan Thompson, has friends, family and social media followers sharing their own crazy experiences on the regular.

"Oh my gosh I'm nervous about breastfeeding," she wrote in a Monday Instagram post. "I hear crazy things but ill fight through it and love it."

Kardashian was replying to a user who told her to expect "major leakage" after baby arrives.

In the photo, Kardashian — clad in sexy lingerie and a robe — poses with the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player with her bump on full display.

In January, the Good American designer tweeted that she "definitely" wants to nurse, writing, "I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL."

If Kardashian needs assistance feeding her little girl, she can turn to her sister Kim Kardashian for some hints. After the birth of her son Saint, now 2, Kim was open about her love of nipple shields.

"I find the baby feeds better, and it allows me to never get irritated nipples or anything because they're protected by the shield," she wrote on her website in January 2016. "The hospital suggested shields to me, since at the beginning I found nursing super painful and difficult, so I took some home and never looked back."

Meanwhile, Kardashian is counting down the days until she gets to meet her daughter for the first time.

"I can't wait to meet my baby girl! I often think about what she'll look like and what her little personality will be like," the Revenge Body host wrote on her app on Monday, March 26. "She'll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought, LOL. I want maybe [Tristan's] IQ and my street smarts. We are both charming but [Tristan] is pretty cute!"

Kardashian has been incredibly open about her pregnancy since announcing it in December, doing a Q+A session for fans just last week.

"Not being funny but when is @khloekardashian going to have her baby. Feel like I've been waiting since 2014!!" one Twitter user wrote, to which Kardashian responded, "Lol same feeling."

As for her pregnancy symptoms, Kardashian addressed the swelling that pregnant women often experience, noting that she has been flaunting "pregnancy lips" as of late.

"Pregnancy lips doll. They will go down- I pray," she tweeted to a fan criticizing her lips, quipping, "Thanks for being negative on this Monday."

In response to another fan who said they liked their pregnancy lips, the 33-year-old wrote, "I sort of like them too. Just not with gloss on. Then they are too crazy."

Another fan wrote that they didn't know women's lips could get bigger during pregnancy, to which Kardashian responded, "Pretty much any part of you can lol your nose gets bigger too."

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian