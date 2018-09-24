Pregnant Kate Hudson Celebrates Shower in Style With Baby Bump-Hugging Dress

Kate Hudson continues to bare her baby belly while preparing for baby no. 3. The 39-year-old movie star donned a white lace crochet dress and pink flower crown at a backyard baby shower on Sunday.

Jewelry designer Jen Meyer shared a photo of Hudson, herself, Sara Foster and Erin Foster grinning for the camera.

“Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl. We love you @katehudson,” Meyer wrote.

In another photo shared by Sara Foster, the women stand together in front of an elaborate flower wall backdrop. In the caption, Sara thanks L.A.-based company K. Simone Group for taking care of the festivities.

“Thank you @theksimonegroupevents for making today so perfect!!!!” Sara Foster wrote on her Instagram Story.

Hudson’s boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, also made an appearance at the co-ed bash, pictured smiling and holding Hudson’s bump.

Hudson and Fujikawa announced the pregnancy in April. The baby girl will be Fujikawa’s first child, while Hudson is already mom to 14-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bingham from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

Hudson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week and told the eponymous host that she was due any day now, joking that her water “could go any second.”

“Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” Hudson said during the interview with her mom, Goldie Hawn. “[My] water could go any second.”

Although Hudson and Fujikawa learned they were having a girl months ago, she admitted that they have not yet settled on a name.

“We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes,” she said.

Hudson frequently shares photos of her growing baby bump on her various social media platforms and even opened up about her struggle with morning sickness.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been ore sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy [sic] and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” she wrote when she announced her pregnancy, adding that she “[broke] through on the other end of that and [am] rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.”

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under teh radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she added.