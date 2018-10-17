Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Claps Back at Critics With Bathtub Pic

Paola Mayfield doesn’t have time for the haters! The pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star shared a nude photo of herself in a bath on Instagram Sunday with a pointed dig at critics who have told her to cover up while expecting.

In the photo, the mom-to-be relaxes in the tub, covered by nothing but strategically-placed red rose petals and a matching shade of lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People have asked me if I’m ever going to wear more clothes,” she captioned the photo. “My answer is… do rose petals count? [smirk emoji]”

“You too could benefit from this home spa with rose petals, coconut milk and sea salt bath perfect to keep my skin soft and my muscles relaxed,” she continued, thanking husband Russ Mayfield for taking the photo.

The TLC couple announced they were expecting their first child together in July with a cheeky pregnancy reveal that showed the Mayfields studying up on baby books and chowing down on pregnancy cravings.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ captioned the photo. ” I cannot express the amount of joy I have in my heart for our expecting baby. I believe this new chapter will bring more hopes and dreams that we will ever imagine. So much happiness is on the way!”

In August, the couple revealed they would be having a baby boy.

“We are having a BOY!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible.”

The fitness trainer said she secretly had been hoping to have a little girl, but was thrilled to be having a baby of any gender. “Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!” she admitted. “This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy.”

The couple, who appears on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, publicly went through a miscarriage in the last season of the TLC, which tested their relationship.

“The happiness I felt when I found out I was pregnant was the happiness I was looking for my whole life,” Paola said during an episode of last season.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo credit: Instagram/Paola Mayfield