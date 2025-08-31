‘Power Rangers’ Legend and Wife Welcome Fourth Child

A Power Rangers legend is officially a dad of four.

Power Rangers Time Force star Jason Faunt has welcomed his fourth baby, second with wife Angela Lin-Faunt.

Faunt took to his Instagram on July 5, revealing to his followers that Gage Patrick Faunt was born on June 28. He shared some sweet videos of the littlest Faunt and the rest of his family, all smiles, of course. Many Power Rangers stars shared their congratulations in the comments, including Faunt’s Time Force co-star Deborah Estelle Phillips, who wrote, “I love him!!” with a red heart emoji.

“Mom is doing amazing, and we’re excited to bring my first son into the world!” the actor told PEOPLE. He also opened up about getting to name his son after a character in a beloved ‘80s horror film, explaining, “Having had three daughters prior to this and always having in the back of my mind that my son would be named ‘Gage,’ I was over the moon to find out that my wife was pregnant with our baby boy and my Pet Semetary dreams would be coming to life after all.”

Faunt is also dad to Makayla and Kiera, whom he shares with ex-wife Stephanie Faunt, and daughter Meiomi, who was born in 2024, with Lin-Faunt. Gage came into the world weighing 10 lbs., 7 oz., and measuring 22 inches long, and Faunt described him as a “big boy.” He shared, “He was a BIG boy – the nurses said it was the biggest baby they have seen in their entire time working at the hospital.”

The proud dad revealed on Christmas that he and Lin-Faunt were expecting. Sharing photos with Meiomi and showing off Lin-Faunt’s growing bump, Faunt wrote, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours… And look what Santa brought us this year, another baby Faunt is on the way!”

Jason Faunt starred as the Red Ranger/Wesley “Wes” Collins and Wes’ descendant, Alex Drake, in the ninth season of Power Rangers, Power Rangers Time Force. He reprised his role as Wes in the following season, Power Rangers Wild Force, for a special Time Force crossover and the series’ 10th anniversary special, the latter of which included all previous Red Rangers. Faunt returned for the 20th anniversary special in 2014 for Power Rangers Super Megaforce and the 25th anniversary special for Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel in 2018.