Popular Food Network Personality and Wife Expecting Baby in Spring 2026

Duff Goldman is adding a sweet new member to his family!

The Food Network star, 50, and his wife, Johnna Goldman, announced on Instagram on Nov. 27 that they are expecting their second child together this spring.

“Oh boy! @johnnapgoldman has another bun in the oven!” Duff captioned a family photo in which he’s resting his hand on Johnna’s growing belly while she looks down at their 4-year-old daughter, Josephine. The Cake Masters star continued, “I think Josephine is going to be the best big sister ever.”

Johnna, 32, shared a similar photo alongside her own Instagram announcement, writing, “I feel so extra grateful for my healthy, happy, growing family! Baby Goldman number 2 coming Spring 2026!”

Duff’s Food Network family was happy to celebrate the big news with him and his wife. “Oh my gosh, YAY!” wrote The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond. “Oh my gosh, YAY! So happy for you!!” Food Network chef Aarti Sequeira also offered her congratulations, writing, “OH MY GOSH IM SO EXCITED!!!!!”

Duff’s Holiday Baking Championship co-stars were also there to cheer on his family, with host Jesse Palmer writing, “Josephine is going to be the best big sister!!!” and fellow judge Kardea Brown adding several applause emojis alongside “tears of joy!!!!” She added, “Congratulations you guys!!!””

In June, Johnna, who tied the knot with Duff in 2019, praised her husband as the “best” father to their daughter in a touching Father’s Day post.

“The Father that will go beyond the reef WITH his daughter just to see what they can see. The Father that will carry his daughter when she gets tired,” she wrote. “The Father that knows when it’s time to move on from tears and start laughing and exactly how to get his daughter to laugh. The Father that is a world famous chef, yet makes ‘toat’ and fruit for every meal, everyday because the love of his life is 4.”

She continued, “The Father that has been a tremendous example of what a loving Man, Husband and Father should be. @duffgoldman you fell into the role of Father to our daughter so seamlessly it must be written in the stars for you. I cannot reiterate enough that we are so effing lucky. We love you sweet (bad) dada! You’re our best.”