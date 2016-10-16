Pink and Carey Hart Are Ecstatic Over Daughter’s First BMX Race

Willz first race and got on the box 👍. I’m such a proud papa. The cycle resets its self. I had a blast watching my little girl enjoy what I did for so many years. Thank you Willow for the amazing feeling. I love you. @foxracing A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT

Pink and Carey Hart are two proud parents after their daughter, Willow, placed in her first BMX race.

Hart took to Instagram to mark his daughter’s success saying, “Willz first race and got on the box. I’m such a proud papa. The cycle resets its self. I had a blast watching my little girl enjoy what I did for so many years. Thank you Willow for the amazing feeling. I love you.”

Pink wasn’t too far behind in posting a photo either, saying she liked her daughter’s intensity.

Hart said on social media this was a milestone not only for him, but for Willow as well.