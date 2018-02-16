Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Pregnancy Was a Surprise, Shares Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Reaction

Why did @PetaMurgatroyd have her son’s nanny give him his baths for weeks? She explains to @fitpregnancy: https://t.co/dPtwccTPkW pic.twitter.com/urCYuJCC3T — People Babies (@PEOPLEbabies) May 10, 2017

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai Aleksander in January 2017, and the proud parents feel nothing but love for their new addition.

Murgatroyd covers the June issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, and in her interview, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed that her pregnancy was actually a surprise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Maks and I were so careful, but one night we weren’t,” she explained, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Days later I had this massive hot flash and I thought, ‘I better take a test.’ So I did. ‘What?! How?!’ A tear went down my cheek, because I didn’t know what to do. I was thinking, ‘Do I go to work? Do I call 100 people?’”

MORE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Talk About Their Future on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“I called Maks, who was in Vegas, and said, ‘Well, I’m pregnant.’ He thought I was kidding,” she continued. “When I told him I wasn’t, he said, ‘Wow, that’s good, babe,’ in kind of a monotone. It was really weird! He added, ‘I’m in a car full of people. I love you so much. I’ll call you back.’ He did a few minutes later and he was absolutely thrilled and came straight home to celebrate.”

While pregnancy was tough for the dancer, she shared that seeing Shai for the first time made it all worth it.

“Half the time Maks and I were laughing, half the time we were staring at the monitor. Sometime during the night, my water broke. I pushed for 30 minutes and he was here!” she said. “Suddenly my baby was on my chest. Maks and I were in shock for the first 30 seconds. Then Maks started to cry, and then I did too. Shai looked at me, took his first breath and just made a little noise. It was the best day of my life.”

[H/T / Twitter / @PEOPLEbabies]

Related:

Peta Murgatroyd Shares Adorable Snap of Baby Shai With Shirtless Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Are ‘Not Playing Games’ After Attempted Break-In

Peta Murgatroyd ‘Safe’ After Intruder Attempts to Break Into Home She Shares With Maksim Chmerkovskiy