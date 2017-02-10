Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Enjoy ‘Parents Night Out’

Parents night out 💥 @wearvalentinnicole #nyfw17 @nicolevolynets @iamvalc 👏🏻 A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai just over one month ago, but that doesn’t mean the new parents can’t take some time for themselves!

The Dancing With the Stars pros stepped out Thursday night to attend a fashion show for VALENTÍNNÌCOLE — a brand co-founded by Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val— in New York City at Lovage, People reports, sharing several snaps from the night on social media.

Murgatroyd dubbed the evening “Parents night out” on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Chmerkovskiy posing for the camera. The duo coordinated in all-black ensembles as they took in the show, which they both praised on social media.

“So freakin proud of you sister @nicolevolynets,” Murgatroyd wrote alongside a clip of the show. “Such beautiful ensembles from @wearvalentinnicole congratulations.”

Chmerkovskiy posted the same video, writing simply, “Fire!”

The new dad also shared a snap of his fiancée, posting a profile shot of Mugatroyd with the caption, “Hottest chick in the spot! That line next to the corner of the lip is my absolute favorite.”

