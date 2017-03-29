People Are Livid Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Post of Her Children

Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian apparently didn’t get the memo that her famous family might want to be more careful about showing off their wealth on social media, as sister Kim warned her about on a recent Keeping up With the Kardashians episode.

Kourtney posted several photos of two of her children, Penelope and Reign, sitting on an expensive Mercedes G-Wagon on Friday, quoting rap lyrics from her brother-in-law Kanye West.

“Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips,” she captioned one photo.

“Rolling into the weekend like…” she wrote alongside another snapshot.

Naturally, Instagram users had plenty to say about the photos.

“This is why you now live with security around you all the time,” one user wrote.

“All this family is mentally sick. They live in the paradox of being victims and being responsible of their acts putting them in this victim position,” another user wrote.

Both Kendall Jenner and Kim have been robbed recently. Jenner was robbed in mid-March, with thieves making off with $200,000 worth of jewelry.

What do you think of Kourtney’s photo?

