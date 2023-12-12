'Orange Is the New Black' Star Reveals Pregnancy

Lauren Lapkus is about to be a mom of two! The actress, who portrayed Litchfield Penitentiary's C.O. Susan Fischer in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, shared the exciting news over the weekend that she is expecting her second child with her husband Mike Castle. The little one on the way will join big sister Holly.

"New best friend en route," Lapkus captioned a sweet photo of herself and Castle, who could be seen with his hand cradling his wife's growing belly, "We are so happy to share that we are expecting another baby girl this spring!"

The baby on the way will mark the latest relationship milestone for the couple, who tied the knot in October 2018. Opening up to PEOPLE about their relationship in a 2020 interview, Castle described his wife as "so fun and cool to be around," adding that he was completely "enamored" with her. He shared, "Before I ever start a job with anybody, I always do a slightly unnecessary amount of research on them. With Lauren, I listened to her podcast and I always thought she was funny and everything, but I remember when I heard the podcast I was just enamored. I couldn't believe how funny she is."

After announcing in May 2021 that they were expecting a baby girl together, they welcomed daughter Holly in July of that year, with the actress announcing her daughter's birth by sharing a video of her newborn to Instagram, which she captioned with her daughter's name and two cloud emojis. Holly was a rainbow baby, a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss, Lapkus having included the hashtag "Rainbow Baby" in her pregnancy announcement.

News that the couple is expecting baby No. 2 was met with plenty of excitement, with many of Lapkus' Instagram followers sending the proud parents congratulations. Commenting on the post, Danielle Fishel wrote, "Get ready for your hearts to quadruple in size! So excited for you all." Ben Lee commented, "Omg!!!! Amazing!! Lucky lucky kid on the way!!! Love you both!!!" Katie Micucci added, "I am sooooooo happy for you guys!!!! This is just the best! Love you lots!" Lapkus and Castle's baby on the way is set to arrive this spring.