‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Lauren Lapkus Gets Married

Litchfield Penitentiary’s C.O. Susan Fischer has tied the knot! Actress Lauren Lapkus confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Mike Castle said “I do” in an intimate courthouse ceremony on Oct. 5.

“We are so happy! The whole day was exactly what we wanted it to be: stress-free, romantic, and fun,” the Orange Is the New Black star told the outlet.

“We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan,” Lapkus said. “I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!”

“I can’t wait to meet her best friend,” Castle joked. “I have never known anyone like Lauren, and getting to spend a whole day celebrating this feeling has been the best experience of my life. Apparently my vows made our judge cry; I wonder if she’s Lauren’s best friend.”

Prior to meeting Castle, Lapkus was married to actor Chris Alvarado from 2014 to 2016.

Lapkus is not the only star from the popular Netflix original series to celebrate big news in recent months. In June, Yael Stone, who portrays Lorna Morello, welcomed a baby girl with partner Jack Manning Bancroft.

“On May 30th Pemau Stone Bancroft was born to Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft,” a rep for the Australian actress confirmed the news at the time. “Her mum and dad are very tired and very much in love. She was named after her great great great grandmother who provides a powerful link to the past, the Bancroft’s oldest link to the Djanbun clan of the Bunjalung nation.”

While baby Bancroft made her first social media appearance just a month later in July when Stone posted a photo to her Instagram account, the little one had first been introduced to fans on Orange Is the New Black, as the series incorporated Stone’s pregnancy into her onscreen counterpart’s story.

Baby Bancroft wasn’t the only new addition to the OITNB family. Alex Vause actress Laura Prepon welcomed a daughter in in the summer of 2017.

Unfortunately for fans of the Netflix original series, it was announced Wednesday that the upcoming seventh season would be Orange Is the New Black‘s final season, with the series coming to an end following Piper’s release from prison.