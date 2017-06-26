North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Joint ‘Moana’-Themed Birthday Party

(Photo: Snapchat / Larsa Pippen)

Like many young girls, North West and Penelope Disick love Disney’s Moana, and when the adorable cousins had a joint birthday party over the weekend, their moms, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, used the Disney flick to provide some inspiration for an unforgettable bash.

North turned four on June 15 and Penelope will turn five on July 8, so the cousins teamed up to celebrate with a themed party complete with costumes, character appearances and plenty of cake.

The cousins both sported outfits inspired by the movie, with Penelope rocking a recreation of Moana’s ensemble, complete with a flower in her hair, while North accessorized her Moana look with a lei and flower headdress.

#NorthWest at her’s and Penelope’s joint birthday party today dressed as Moana. #northwest #kimkardashianwest #moana #sirejackson📹:@noriwestsource A post shared by BCK (@officialbck) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

In typical Kardashian fashion, the party was a hit with both the kids and adults, with Kourtney Kardashian using Instagram to note that the party’s bounce house was just as fun for her as it was for the kids.

the only three grown-ups (sort of) to go on 🏄🏻‍♀️🏄🏻‍♀️🏄‍♀️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

The girls’ aunt, Khloé Kardashian, also used social media to document the festivities, posting photos of the bash on Snapchat.

(Photo: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian)

Guests enjoyed fare like mac ‘n cheese, rainbow shaved ice as well as a pair of Moana-inspired cakes that definitely looked good enough to eat.

(Photo: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian)

Photo Credit: Snapchat / Larsa Pippen

