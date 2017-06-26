North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Joint ‘Moana’-Themed Birthday Party

Like many young girls, North West and Penelope Disick love Disney’s Moana, and when the adorable cousins had a joint birthday party over the weekend, their moms, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, used the Disney flick to provide some inspiration for an unforgettable bash.
North turned four on June 15 and Penelope will turn five on July 8, so the cousins teamed up to celebrate with a themed party complete with costumes, character appearances and plenty of cake.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The cousins both sported outfits inspired by the movie, with Penelope rocking a recreation of Moana’s ensemble, complete with a flower in her hair, while North accessorized her Moana look with a lei and flower headdress.
MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Is Daddy’s Little Double in Darling New Photo
In typical Kardashian fashion, the party was a hit with both the kids and adults, with Kourtney Kardashian using Instagram to note that the party’s bounce house was just as fun for her as it was for the kids.
The girls’ aunt, Khloé Kardashian, also used social media to document the festivities, posting photos of the bash on Snapchat.
Guests enjoyed fare like mac ‘n cheese, rainbow shaved ice as well as a pair of Moana-inspired cakes that definitely looked good enough to eat.
Photo Credit: Snapchat / Larsa Pippen
Related:
North West Hugs New Puppy in Adorable New Photo
Kourtney Kardashian Gets a Vampire Facial
North West Turned Her Time-Out Into Spa Day and the Internet Can’t Handle It