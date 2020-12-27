Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share Adorable Photos of Baby Matteo's First Christmas

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev marked a special milestone this week as they celebrated son Matteo's first-ever Christmas. The former WWE Superstar and Dancing With the Stars pro, who welcomed their first child in July, made sure to make the holiday extra special as they celebrated at home, sharing photos and videos of their family's big day on social media to spread a little extra cheer with the help of their adorable little one. From matching Christmas pajamas to dances and discussions with the infant, Bella and Chigvintsev certainly brightened our timelines with the festive posts. Keep scrolling to see how the sweet family celebrated.

Pre-Christmas Planning View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) Ahead of the big day, Chigvintsev shared a video snuggling and babbling with his baby boy in bed. "Just casually talking about what we gonna get mama for Christmas," he wrote in the caption, hashtagging "baby."

Christmas Eve View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) Bella and her husband-to-be marked Christmas Eve with some stunning family photos, which showed the Total Bellas star dressed in a red gown and walking the rows of a vineyard with Chigvintsev, clad in a navy suit, and Matteo, sporting plaid overalls in his dad's arms. "Santa Baby... been an awful good girl... so hurry down the chimney tonight..." Bella captioned the photos. "Merry Christmas Eve!!"

First Christmas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) On Christmas morning, Bella checked in with her followers to wish them a merry Christmas with the help of her baby boy, showing off their matching Star Wars-themed holiday PJs. The new mom explained that while Chigvintsev is the big Star Wars fan in their family, the men's matching pajamas were sold out, so they had to purchase him a different pattern to fit in. "Happy birthday, Jesus!" Bella added.

Merry Christmas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) The DWTS pro showed off his Storm Trooper Christmas jumper in a sweet family photo on his own Instagram, captioning the love-filled snapshot, "Merry Christmas from our little family to yours!"

'Little Dancer' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) Basking in the glow of Santa's big day, Chigvintsev decided to show off Matteo's sick moves, sharing a TikTok of his son's fancy footwork set to "Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer. "Our little dancer," the pro captioned the hilarious video.