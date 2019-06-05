Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Feared Other Children Would Grow ‘Jealous’ Over New Son Angelo

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had fears that her two older children would be “jealous” of their family’s newest addition, her newborn son Angelo.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the newly minted mom of three opened up about 6-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie’s newly formed relationship with their youngest sibling and her initial concerns that they wouldn’t get along.

“I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn’t want them to get upset or jealous,” Polizzi said. “But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby.’”

Giovanna and Lorenzo’s newfound love for their baby brother was showcased in a recent photo that their mother shared to her Instagram account on June 2, just three days after giving birth.

“So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma,” she captioned the post.

Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle had welcomed baby Angelo on Thursday, May 30, announcing the news just hours later that her youngest child had arrived at 2:30 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” she said in a statement. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Now, Polizzi is getting back into the swing of being mom to a newborn.

“I love the chaos of it all. Even though it’s beyond stressful and tiring. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts,” she told PEOPLE, adding that she’s “super excited to go through the baby phase again.”

Polizzi went on to explain that one of the things that she was most looking forward to throughout her pregnancy was breastfeeding.

“It’s something I cherish so much with my babies and [I’m] so blessed to be able to do it again with Angelo,” she said.

The one thing that she is not a fan of, however, are the postpartum symptoms. In a recent Instagram Story, the reality star spoke about the “the aftermath of birth,” admitting that “my feet are swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, my son just peed and s– on me twice and my sciatica is acting up.”