Nicki Minaj: Father's Killer Enters Plea on Felony Charges

✖

The man charged with killing Nicki Minaj's father pleaded guilty on Friday. Robert Maraj was hit by a car in February of 2021, which then fled the scene, but was later identified as Charles Polevich's vehicle. According to a report by NBC News, Polevich reached a plea bargain to serve a year or less in jail in exchange for a guilty plea.

Polevich appeared in state court in Long Island's Nassau County on Friday to enter his plea in the case of Maraj's death. Polevich reportedly hit 64-year-old Maraj as he walked along the road in Mineola, New York. Police say 71-year-old Polevich stopped and got out of his car, looked at Maraj, and then drove away without calling 911. He parked his car in a garage and covered it with a tarp. He was charged with tampering with evidence for this concealment. Maraj died of his injuries the following day at the hospital.

After Polevich entered his plea, Judge Howard Sturim reportedly said that he will serve "no more than one year in jail." His sentence will also include some community service requirements and a suspension of his license. He is due back in court for his official sentencing on Aug. 3.

Prosecutors reportedly hoped for a stiffer sentence for Polevich, as did Maraj's widow and Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj. She told reporters that she was "no happy" with this outcome and that seeing Polevich in court left her shaking with grief and anger. Carol Maraj is suing Polevich separately from this criminal case. It is unclear how Polevich, a local businessman, will respond to this lawsuit.

Prosecutors from the Nassau County District Attorney's office also wanted to see Polevich punished more severely. Spokesperson Brendan Brosh issued a statement saying: "Given the severity of the defendant's conduct, we disagree with the sentencing commitment from the court."

Polevich's lawyer said this hit-and-run was "completely out of character" for his client. He also noted that Polevich may have a medical problem that made him "not fully aware of what he was doing" at the time of the crash, but acknowledged that this is not a legal defense for his actions. He added: "[Polevich] does feel tremendous empathy for Mr. Maraj's family and tremendous remorse for any role he played in his death."

Minaj herself did not comment on Friday's hearing, but she did make a post on her website about the incident last year. She called this "the most devastating loss of my life" and wrote about how she missed her father in spite of their complicated history. She wrote: "He was very loved and will be very missed."