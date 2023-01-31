Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Makes Public Debut at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, made her public debut while cheering on her dad at Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. The 1-year-old joined her mother in the audience as Chopra sat alongside Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, while the Jonas Brothers band members were honored. Kevin's wife, Danielle, and their daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6, were also in attendance, as were the brothers' parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, and 22-year-old brother Frankie Jonas.

Nick paid tribute to his wife and daughter in his speech to the audience. "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift," the "Jealous" singer said. "And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

(Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Chopra and Nick have kept baby Malti's early days largely private, hiding her face on social media after announcing last year they had welcomed their daughter via surrogate. The first-time mother posed with her daughter for the latest edition of British Vogue as she opened up about Malti's first 100 days of life, which she spent in the NICU, and handling the negative comments people make about her use of a surrogate.

"I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she told the outlet. "But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.' I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she's not going to be gossip." The Matrix: Resurrections star noted that she's "really protective" of her daughter, especially when it comes to the early days of her life.

"You don't know me," she said. "You don't know what I've been through. And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's, public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were." Chopra noted there were "medical complications" that made surrogacy a "necessary step," adding that she was "so grateful" to be in a position to do so. "Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months," she continued.