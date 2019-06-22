Nick Carter Shares New Ultrasound Photo of Second Child With Wife Lauren

It’s clear Nick Carter is thrilled to be a dad again. The Backstreet Boys singer shared an ultrasound photo of his second child with wife Lauren Kitt on Friday, gushing about his impending bundle of joy.

The musician posted the photo on Instagram, which showed a side profile of the child. He didn’t share much about the photo, but said that he was “EXCITED!”

Fans flooded the comments with positive words for Carter and Kitt. Some even started speculating about the gender of the baby.

“Looks like a boy,” one fan wrote, adding three hearts.

“Hope u gets the girl nick,” another commented.

“Congrats Nick and Lauren to baby number 2 Odin [is] gonna be the best big brother [ever],” a third fan wrote about the ultrasound photo, referencing Carter and Kitt’s older child.

“So excited for you!!!!” another fan wrote.

Carter and Kitt have not responded to the outpouring of love shown to them at this time.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in May. Carter, 39, posted a rainbow-tinted photo on his Instagram account that showed himself and Kitt outside in the woods with their first child, Odin. Carter can be seen standing behind his wife, cradling her baby bump. Odin is photographed in front of his mom, kissing her baby bump.

“Thank you God for giving us the greatest gift we could have ever ask for [pregnant] [were pregnant] [baby kisses] [happiness] [family],” he captioned the post.

They shared the news eight months after they suffered a miscarriage in September 2018. Carter broke the unfortunate news on Twitter.

“God give us peace during this time,” he wrote at the time, adding that they had been expecting a ” little sister” for Odin. “I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

Carter also announced that he would be canceling his show in Lima, Peru that night. Shortly after he changed his mind and went forward with the performance.

“I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima,” he tweeted at first, later telling fans, “This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight.”

Carter and Kitt suffered another miscarriage before Kitt got pregnant with Odin. The singer talked about the loss in a video featured on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, admitting, “It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you.”

“There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” Carter said at the time.

“It was really hard on Nick,” Kitt shared in the video. “Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard.”