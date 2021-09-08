Natalia Bryant Explains Why She Loves Talking About Late Father Kobe Bryant

Natalia Bryant has opened up about her grieving process for her late father, Kobe Bryant and sister, Gianna Bryant. Natalia signed with a modeling agency earlier this year, and she is on the cover of this month’s issue of Teen Vogue. She told the outlet that speaking publicly about her family’s loss has been surprisingly therapeutic for her.

“I love talking about my dad. It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me,” Natalia said. “You do the best that you can. [For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.” Kobe and Gianna were in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020, which left no survivors. Kobe was 41 and Gianna was just 13 years old.

The tragedy preoccupied national news for weeks, and put a painful spotlight on widow Vanessa Bryant and her surviving children, including 18-year-old Natalia, 4-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri. Natalia said that the family’s closeness was a big part of what got them through the whole ordeal.

“We’ve always been very busy… I’ve always been close to my family,” she said. She added that she has not been particularly interested in dating up to this point, saying: “I don’t want to remember high school as dating some guy that I’m most likely going to be hating next [year]… Everybody’s had crushes. [But] No. No room for dating.”

Sneak peeks of Natalia’s Teen Vogue photoshoot show her in a lavish outdoor environment with a pool and an ornate patio behind her. She models some unique clothing, jewelry, hairstyles and makeup with an air of relaxed self-assuredness. Fans are already commenting on her confident style on social media.

“Amazing. Kobe would be proud,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “She looks like her daddy in the last picture,” while a third added: “Tears welling up in my eyes, and I haven’t even clicked the link yet. This quote is brilliant and beautiful. I am so happy to hear this from her.”

Natalia is not the first to speak out as the Bryant family continues to grieve this year. Back in March, Vanessa told PEOPLE that she believes she is still struggling with her mental health, but that she believes she is pushing through as best she can.

“I can’t say that I’m strong every day,” she said at the time. “I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next. This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”