Nancy Grace Says Jenelle Evans Might Lose Her Child Over Gun Incident

Nancy Grace has weighed in on Jenelle Evans‘ gun-pulling road rage incident, predicting that the Teen Mom star might lose custody of her children over it.

Grace is known for offering her opinion on everything from celebrity parenting to pop culture. Earlier this week, the two collided when the MTV reality star caught on dashcam footage pulling her hand gun on another driver on the highway, with her child in the passenger seat. Grace issued her opinion about the ordeal when approached by reporters from TMZ on Friday.

“I think whenever you pull out a gun in front of your child, that you are risking endangerment of your child,” she said, apparently standing outside of an airport. “I think that exhibits a reckless abandon, and I think there’s a chance her child could be taken away because of that.”

The reporter asked Grace whether she thought it would be justified for Evans to lose custody of her children for the road rage incident.

“I’ll have to know more facts, but I think there’s a strong possibility that she could be charged with child abuse or child neglect.”

On a more personal level, Grace seemed disappointed in Evans for her snap decision.

“As big a fan as I am of Jenelle Evans, I would have a court inquiry to it,” she said. “I think that you don’t just start a road rage event with a gun in front of your children. I mean, just think — what if it had erupted in actual gunfire? With the child in the car? I mean, ridiculous. That’s what self-control is about.”

Evans has been in the public eye for years, as she first broke into reality TV through 16 & Pregnant. After all these years, Grace feels that she is still not displaying the kind of maturity required of a parent.

“That’s why she’s supposed to be the parent. That’s not appropriate for children,” she said.

Evans was so enraged by the other driver’s behavior that she followed him for quite some time. Her 8-year-old son, Jace, was in the passenger seat. Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith, hopes that the footage will help him get custody of their 4-year-old son, Kaiser.

Griffith told TMZ that the video “helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

“It shows that that the child might be in danger of being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe,” he concluded.