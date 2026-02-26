Model and Rock Star Husband Announce Birth of Baby Girl

Martha and Jared Followill just added an adorable new member to their family!

Martha announced on Feb. 17 that she and the Kings of Leon bassist, 39, had welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Magnolia Jean.

“Our sweet Magnolia Jean,” Martha captioned a photo of her newborn snoozing in a wrap. “She came in like a tornado, but she’s the sweetest. We’re all in love with our new baby doll.”

Martha’s friends and followers were quick to celebrate Magnolia’s arrival, with one person commenting, “Congrats mama!!! How precious! Love the name!” and another adding, “Congrats to you both!!! So so happy for y’all!” A third chimed in, “Three girls … three best friends for life. She’s beautiful! Congrats to you and Jared!”

The Followills announced they were expecting baby number three in September, with Martha sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram with the caption, “Surprise surprise!”

Then, in December, the expectant mother shared a stunning maternity photo on social media as she revealed, “Baby GIRL #3 coming in February.”

The musician and model are also parents to daughter Charlotte Ann, whom they welcomed in May 2024, and daughter Adeline James, who was born in January 2020.

At the time of Adeline’s birth, Jared took to Instagram to celebrate, writing, “And then my life began …” When Charlotte was born four years later, the bassist shared that “vibes are very very high” after Martha’s water birth experience.

“What a magical time. I just witnessed a miracle. Watching strength and bravery and toughness that will change me forever,” the proud dad wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. My beautiful wife @marthafollowill just brought more life into this world.” He continued, “Our new angel ‘Baby Charlie’ (Adeline named her and would NOT budge on it) is here. Vibes are very very high.”

The “Use Somebody” rocker got engaged to his model girlfriend in April 2012, and the couple went on to tie the knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony in Charlotte, Tenn. the next September.